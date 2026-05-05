India News | BJP Makes History in Bengal, Takes NDA to Hat-trick Victory in Assam; Vijay Makes Blockbuster Debut in Tamil Nadu as UDF Storms Back in Keralam

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): BJP created history on Monday in assembly polls results with the party slated to form its first government in West Bengal and the party-led NDA scoring a hat-trick of victories in Assam.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay created a flutter in Tamil Nadu, as his party TVK won 108 seats in the assembly polls and pushed the two Dravadian parties to distant positions in terms of seats.

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Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) scored a massive victory in Keralam and NR Congress-led alliance comfortably retained Puducherry.

BJP's victory in West Bengal marks a significant moment for the party as it had been for long a marginal player in the state dominated for years by the Congress, Left parties and later Trinamool Congress. It is also home state of BJP's ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerji.

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The BJP had won 77 seats in the last assembly polls. According to latest results from ECI, BJP won 207 seats in West Bengal, a feat its leaders had apparently not imagined.

The success reflected the steadfastness of BJP's campaign during which it amplified every issue on which it could target the ruling Trinamool Congress. BJP also outdid the Trinamool Congress in terms of promises for various sections of society as election saw a lot of heat and dust over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Trinamool Congress, which swept the last assembly poll by winning 212 seats, finished a distant second with 80 seats and is leading in one seat.

TMC supremo lost her traditional Bhabanipur seat to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in one of the most stunning results of the election.

The Congress and Left parties again fared poorly in the state. Congress won two seats and CPI-M one. Trinamool Congress was in power in West Bengal for 15 years.

In Tamil Nadu, Vijay broke new ground as he took the election away from the two Dravidian parties who have dominated the state's politics for over six decades.

Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) won 107 seats, still needing 11 more to reach the half-way mark. DMK won 59 seats and AIADMK 47. Congress won five seats and DMDK three.

Vijay, who had massive backing of youth in the state, rode on the popularity that film stars have in the southern state. He combined his appeal with an agenda that heightened the anti-incumbency against the DMK-led government.

People in the state, apparently tired of power alternating between the alliances led by DMK and AIADMK, decided to go back the challenger who came with a fresh perspective.

Congress-led UDF won a dramatic victory in Keralam and will form government in the southern state after 10 years of LDF rule.

While the Keralam victory is morale booster for Congress, it failed to perform to expectations in Assam where its top state leader Gaurav Gogoi lost his election. The party won 63 seats on its own in the 140-member assembly. The CPI-M won 26 seats and CPI eight.

Congress had failed to oust the Pinarayi Vijayan government in the last assembly polls but ran a relatively unified campaign this time leaving the issue of Chief Minister to be settled after the polls. Keralam victory has come for Congress after series of losses in assembly polls since the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Congress was seen to have allowed the victory in Haryana polls slip from its hands.

Keralam BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar said party got support from all sections.

"We saw the local body elections when the people of Thiruvananthapuram gave the NDA the mandate to govern the municipal corporation. In this election, there was a strong anti-incumbency against the CPM. We have put forth a vision of PM for development and opportunities for all," he said.

Loss in Keralam has further squeezed the Left parties who are not in power in any state of the country now.

In Assam, BJP-led NDA scored its third successive win in assembly polls and crossed the 100 seat-mark in the 126-member House.

This was the first assembly election in the state with Himanta Biswa Sarma as Chief Minister and the party improved its performance compared to the 2021 polls.

The BJP won 82 seats in Assam, the highest for the party in the state, with its allies Bodoland Peoples Front (BoPF) and AGP having won ten seats each.

In Puducherry, NR Congress won 12 seats in assembly polls and BJP got four seats. TVK opened its account in Puducherry also, winning two seats.

Polling was held in Assam, Keralam and Puducherry on April 9, in Tamil Nadu on April 23 and in West Bengal on April 23 and 29.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed BJP workers at the party headquarters on Monday evening referred to the party's spectacular performance in the West Bengal polls and said the focus should be on change and not revenge.

He said the BJP will relentlessly work for a better future of Bengal.Referring to violence in Bengal during polls, he urged workers of all political parties to end the "endless cycle of violence once and for all".

"Today, when the BJP has won, the focus should be on change, not revenge. The focus should be on the future, not fear. I appeal to the workers of all political parties: let's end this endless cycle of violence once and for all," he said.

"This Bengal election has been very special for another reason as well. You must remember what kind of news used to come during Bengal elections. Violence, fear, and deaths of innocent people. But this time, the entire country heard a new piece of news that peaceful voting took place in West Bengal. For the first time, not a single innocent citizen lost their life in election violence. In this grand festival of democracy, it was not the sound of guns, but the voice of the people that echoed. For the first time, it was not fear, but democracy that triumphed," he added.

The Prime Minister referred to the BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who had founded Jan Sangh, which later took shape as Bharatiya Janata Party.Syama Prasad Mookerjee hailed from Bengal and it is the first time that the BJP will form a government in the state.

"Today, as a BJP worker, another thought keeps coming to my mind. The soul of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee must be at so much peace today."

PM Modi said that women will be safe in Bengal and youth will get employment. He said strict action will be taken against the infiltrators.

"I want to assure every citizen of Bengal that BJP will work relentlessly for the better future of Bengal. Now, in Bengal, women will be safe, youths will get employment, and migration will stop. In the first Cabinet meeting, the Ayushman Yojana will be cleared...And strict action will be taken against the infiltrators," he said.

"The dream they had of a strong and prosperous Bengal had been awaiting fulfillment for decades. Today, on May 4, 2026, the people of Bengal have given us BJP workers that opportunity. A new chapter has been added to Bengal's destiny from today. From today, Bengal is free from fear and filled with the assurance of development," he added.

The Prime Minister lauded party workers for their work and said these were first assembly polls with Nitin Nabin as party chief.

"Today, I respectfully bow to the people of Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, and the people of Tamil Nadu and Keralam... I also heartily congratulate the millions of BJP workers. Every BJP worker, big or small, has once again performed wonders. They have made the lotus bloom," he said.

"These were the first assembly elections since BJP President Nitin Nabin assumed the presidency. The guidance provided to every party worker during these elections proved invaluable in this victory," he added.

The Prime Minister said the results of various by-elections today were also very encouraging.

"In the by-elections held in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Nagaland, and Tripura, our candidates were blessed by the people and won in these states as well. NDA leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar also won a landslide victory," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)