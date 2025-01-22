New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) AAP national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged Wednesday the BJP is using the city police to disrupt his party's poll campaign and intimidate voters ahead of the February 5 assembly elections.

"All the Delhi Police is with the BJP. No one is there for the security and safety of the people. One of the SHOs told me they get direct instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs to disrupt our rallies," Kejriwal told a press conference, also addressed by Chief Minister Atishi and senior party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Also Read | Union Budget 2025 Will Balance Fiscal Consolidation and Growth; Capital Expenditure Likely to Rise to Rs11-11.5 Lakh Crore: Report.

The people of Delhi will have to stand together and give the BJP a strong reply, Kejriwal said. "I am afraid voters might be stopped from casting their votes this time."

Kejriwal claimed the BJP faces a "historic defeat" in Delhi and that is why its workers are resorting to hooliganism with the support of police.

Also Read | 'Virginity Test' Conducted on Woman Before Her Wedding Night in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, Court Orders FIR Against In-Laws.

"Police are facilitating the BJP's campaign and supporting their workers who are disrupting AAP's poll efforts," he said.

Atishi and Bharadwaj echoed similar concerns, with the chief minister accusing BJP workers of threatening AAP volunteers in Kalkaji, where she is seeking a reelection from.

"Ramesh Bidhuri (Atishi's BJP rival on the Kalkaji seat) is threatening our workers to join the BJP. We will file a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI)," she said.

She further alleged BJP workers are attempting to obstruct the AAP's door-to-door campaigns the constituency.

The Delhi assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with the results to be announced on February 8. The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term after securing a sweeping victory in 2020, winning 62 of 70 seats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)