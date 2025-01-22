Indore, January 22: A woman from Madhya Pradesh has filed a legal complaint in an Indore court against her in-laws, accusing them of subjecting her to a virginity test on her wedding night. The district court has acknowledged the regressive nature of the practice and ordered the registration of a case.

The woman alleged that her in-laws employed inappropriate methods for the virginity test, causing her severe mental and physical distress, reported Navbharat Times. This marks the first legal challenge against virginity tests in Madhya Pradesh, highlighting a significant step toward addressing such practices. SC on Virginity Test: Supreme Court Asks Meghalaya Government To Issue Clear Instructions About Ban on 'Two-Finger' Test in Rape Cases.

Married in December 2019 to a man from Bhopal, the victim has faced further challenges in her marital life, including a miscarriage three months after her wedding and a stillbirth following a full-term pregnancy. She now has one living daughter. 'Virginity Test' on Woman Detainee or Accused Unconstitutional and Violates Right to Dignity: Delhi High Court.

A confidential report by an investigating officer from the Women and Child Development Department confirmed the in-laws’ actions, which led to the victim’s harassment. The court’s decision to register the case has sparked conversations about the need to eliminate outdated and harmful practices rooted in patriarchy. Further investigations are underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2025 10:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).