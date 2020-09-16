Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane on Wednesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding security for Rohan Rai, the live-in partner of celebrity manager Disha Salian, for his questioning by CBI in Mumbai.

"I am writing to draw your attention to the ongoing investigation in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian, both of who have died in mysterious circumstances. It is surprising that Rohan Rai, a young budding actor who was Disha's live-in partner has not ever been questioned by the Mumbai police on what could have led to Disha's death on June 8, 2020, when she was found lying on the ground on her building compound in Malad-Malvani in Mumbai," Rane wrote in his letter to Shah.

"I request you to kindly provide him with security so that he is safe when he returns to Mumbai. His statement to the CBI will be crucial to the ongoing investigation and a key link to unraveling both deaths - of Disha and Sushant - since it is my strong belief that both these deaths are linked," he added.

Rane further pointed out that Rohan was present in the house when Disha Salian allegedly fell from the high rise building but despite that, it is said that he went down to the spot only 20 or 25 minutes later, which points to suspicious behaviour.

"Rohan has subsequently fled from Mumbai or may have been asked to leave Mumbai to avoid any scrutiny. I assume he is scared to return to Mumbai where the case is being investigated. This may be due to some pressure from influential people on him," Rane said.

Earlier in August, BJP leader Narayan Rane had alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian had not died by suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of a building but was raped and murdered instead.

Salian died on June 8, following which a few days later on June 14, Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai. (ANI)

