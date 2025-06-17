Amethi (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) The nephew of a BJP MLA and two others were arrested and jailed on Tuesday in connection with the alleged kidnapping and gang-rape of a minor girl in Amethi district, police said.

They said charges pertaining to gang-rape and relevant sections under POCSO Act have been added to the case.

The arrested accused were identified as Ravi Kumar, nephew of MLA Suresh Pasi, and his associates Babadin and Rambachan.

According to the complaint filed by the rape survivor's mother, Ravi Kumar and his two companions allegedly kidnapped the 16-year-old girl from a village under Mohanganj police station limits on June 7 and gang-raped her. The girl was found at Rae Bareli bus station the next day.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Mohanganj station on June 13 under Sections 137(2) (kidnapping) and 87 (kidnapping a woman and forcing her to marry) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Circle Officer Ajay Singh said on Tuesday that the three accused were arrested based on the statement given by the girl in court on June 16.

On June 14, the girl's mother had accused the police of pressurising her for a compromise. She had alleged that the police were not taking proper action in the case.

"I am being pressured to compromise. The police is working under the pressure of the BJP leader. My daughter was raped," the mother had said.

She told reporters that Ravi Kumar, son of village head Ramesh and nephew of MLA Suresh Pasi, is the main accused in the case.

The police had initially registered a case against the three accused, but did not charge them with gang-rape and sections of the POCSO Act. The charges were added on Tuesday.

