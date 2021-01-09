Thane, Jan 9 (PTI) Taking potshots at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his visit to Vidarbha on Saturday, BJP leader Pravin Darekar has said that merely a visit cannot ensure development of that region.

The chief minister on Friday reviewed work on the Gosikhurd irrigation project and other development works in Bhandara and Chandrapur districts of eastern Vidarbha.

"Only visiting Vidarbha will not ensure its development. The CM should have visited drought-hit areas," Darekar, who is Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, told reporters here on Friday.

He alleged that development initiated by then Devendra Fadnavis government of the BJP was being stalled by the ruling Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation.

Darekar alleged the MVA government was not serious on the issue of the Maratha reservation, whose implementation has been stayed by the Supreme Court.

He also slammed the state government over granting the 50% waiver in premium to builders on real estate projects till December 31, 2021.

Darekar said district cooperative banks and other banks were ready to fund housing societies for redevelopment and this scheme can be implemented in Thane as well.

"I and former CM Devendra Fadnavis recently met RBI governor and raised this demand," he added.

He criticised the state government for its "failure" to maintain the law and order.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)