New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Monday criticized AAP and its leadership, stating that the recent rejection of the party in Delhi by voters serves as a warning to leaders who make false promises.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "The way people of Delhi have rejected AAP and Congress; it's a warning for the leaders who make false promises... None of the promises of Arvind Kejriwal were fulfilled and the way he got involved in corruption and was jailed for the same, people have seen it."

Pal also pointed to the collapse of the INDI alliance, attributing it to Rahul Gandhi's ego. He stated, "There is no INDI alliance now - even 'Saamna' has written that the alliance is breaking because of the arrogance of Rahul Gandhi... This alliance was never built on principles; it was only built on selfish interests to gain power at the Center."

On the issue of corruption, Pal further added, "AAP got caught in the trap of corruption, and you saw how some Chief Minister (Arvind Kejriwal) went to jail, and was forced to step down, their deputy chief ministers, their ministers, and how they built a Sheesh Mahal for themselves."

Pal also expressed skepticism about the future of AAP, stating that the alliance was never founded on principles, but rather on opportunistic gains for power. He remarked, "They didn't get power at the Center; the public has once again given a third term to Narendra Modi Ji. Now, it's natural that selfish interests will clash, and the alliance breaking today is a result of those interests."

Addressing Punjab, Pal criticized AAP's governance, saying, "In Punjab, there is no governance; people feel that in such an important state, there is no money to pay salaries, the law and order situation has worsened, and it seems like there is no government at all."

Meanwhile, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday said that the people of Delhi have punished Arvind Kejriwal for their corruption and now, the people of Punjab also want to free the state from "AAP-da".

Speaking to ANI, Chugh claimed that the countdown of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has started.

"The people of Delhi have punished Arvind Kejriwal and the 'AAP-da' party for their corruption. Now, the people of Punjab also want to free the state from 'AAP-da'. Punjab wants to get rid of the mafia in the state while the leaders in Delhi are controlling the mafia here. BJP is playing a constructive role of opposition in Punjab. The countdown of Bhagwant Mann government has started," Tarun Chugh said. (ANI)

