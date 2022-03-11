Jaipur, Mar 11 (PTI) BJP Rajya Sabha member Kirodi Lal Meena Friday claimed he was arrested here while he was on his way to meet state ministers to raise issues related to public welfare, but police denied taking him into custody.

The police, however, said Meena and his six to seven supporters were taken to a police station as they insisted on sitting on a dharna in the Police Lines area, but were released soon.

Also Read | West Bengal Budget 2022: FM Chandrima Bhattacharya Presents Rs 3.21-Lakh Crore Budget.

"Meena and others were dispersed under section 129 of CrPc. He was not arrested," Civil Lines Assistant Commissioner of Police Bhopal Singh Bhati told PTI.

Section 129 of the CrPC allows the police to disperse any assembly of five or more persons likely to cause a disturbance of the public peace.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Uber Driver Threatens To Kill Marathi Actor During Ride From Ghatkopar to Borivali.

In a tweet, Meena said, " have been arrested by the police for going to meet the ministers."

"I was going to meet ministers Ashok Chandna and Bhanwar Singh Bhati regarding the problems of people of the state, but I was stopped by the police in the civil lines itself," he said.

“It seems that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wants to hide the failures of his government or is shocked by the defeat of Congress in states elections," he said. "You have crossed the limit of dictatorship, your government is sure to be ousted."

"Getting me arrested won't stop me from raising issues related to people," he said.

Civil Lines SHO Satpal Singh said, "BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena had come to Civil Lines area with 6-7 men and said that he will sit here on dharna after which we removed them from here."

He said Meena and his supporters were removed under section 129 of CrPC and taken to police station and released.

Meena insisted, "I was arrested under Section 129 of CrPC and brought to Vidyadhar Nagar police station and was released later."

Meanwhile, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje said Meena's "arrest" reflects the dictatorship of the Congress government of the state.

"The arrest of an MP in civil lines by the police, who was going to meet the minister of the state government for the work of public interest, reflects the dictatorship of the Congress government," she tweeted.

She ädded, "If the police had shown such strictness in arresting the criminals, Rajasthan would not have been on the top in the country in women atrocities!"

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)