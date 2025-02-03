New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Monday claimed that Arvind Kejriwal will lose the New Delhi Assembly seat, stating that Delhi Police has controlled his "goons" and that Purvanchalis feel safer with the BJP due to provisions in the Union Budget.

"Delhi Police has controlled all of his (Arvind Kejriwal) goons. Arvind Kejriwal is going to lose. In the budget, FM Nirmala Sitharaman has given things for Purvanchali, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh...Purvanchalis are finding themselves safe with the BJP. This is the reason their (AAP) vote bank is going away from them. He is going to lose from New Delhi Assembly constituency." the BJP MP said.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal criticized the AAP, stating that the people of Delhi would be freed from false promises. He emphasized that the BJP, as a double-engine government, will focus on development and public welfare.

"The people of Delhi will get freedom from fake guarantees and get a good government under the credible leadership of PM Modi, which is inspired by development works, public welfare... every Delhi resident is now eager to elect a double-engine government in Delhi under the leadership of BJP. The victory of the BJP now seems almost certain. Prime Minister has given a very big gift to the middle class in the budget... Almost the middle class has been freed from the burden of tax," Goyal said.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that the BJP will form the next government in Delhi.

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party, he took a swipe at its symbol, the broomstick, stating that even before the Assembly elections, the party is staring at defeat with members leaving.

"'Jhaadu ke tinke bikhar rahe hai' (Parts of the broomstick are splintering)," he said.

Addressing a public rally at New Delhi's RK Puram on Sunday, PM Modi said that, similar to the change in weather with the arrival of Basant Panchami, Delhi will witness a "new spring of development."

"In a few days, a new spring of development will arrive in Delhi. This time, the BJP government is about to form in Delhi. The 'AAP-da party' has wasted 11 years. My biggest request is that we should be given a chance to serve the people of Delhi. I promise to go to any length to remove every difficulty you face. A double-engine government will come to Delhi that will make the lives of every poor and middle-class family prosperous," he said. (ANI)

