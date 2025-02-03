Prayagraj, February 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, February 5. During his visit, he is also expected to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. Preparations are in full swing for PM Narendra Modi's visit to the Mahakumbh, where he will participate in the spiritual event. Notably, PM Modi has chosen February 5 for his Shahi Snan, or royal bath.

So why did PM Narendra Modi choose February 5 for shahi snan and a visit to Mahakumbh Mela? The date carries a spiritual significance and also coincides with the Delhi assembly elections 2025. Besides taking a holy dip in the Ganga, PM Modi is also likely to perform an aarti of the river and offer prayers. He is also expected to visit Akshayvat, Saraswati Koop and Bade Hanuman Mandir to offer prayers. So why did PM Modi choose February 5 for Shahi Snan? Mahakumbh Sees over 350 Million Devotees Taking Holy Dip at Sangam Since Commencement.

Know the Reason Why PM Narendra Modi Chose February 5?

While there are several auspicious days like Basant Panchami and Mauni Amavasya, which are chosen for holy baths, February 5 stands out from the rest for its unique spiritual importance. Notably, the date coincides with Magh Ashtami, an auspicious day in the Hindu calendar. Magh Ashtami is known for devotion and acts of charity. As per Hindu scriptures, Magh Ashtami falls on the eighth day of the sacred Magh month and coincides with the period of Gupt Navratri.

The Magh Ashtami day is believed to be highly auspicious for meditation, charity, and taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. The day also aligns with Bhishma Ashtami, which is deeply rooted in the Mahabharata. On this day, Bhishma Pitamah lay on his bed of arrows and waited for the Sun's transition into Uttarayan (northward movement) and Shukla Paksha (waxing moon phase) before departing from his mortal life. Bhishma attained moksha (liberation) on the eighth day of Magh month with Lord Krishna by his side. Amrit Snan at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Monitors Basant Panchami Snan, Ensures Safety, Smooth Arrangements (Watch Video).

In Hindu tradition, the day is commemorated to honour Bhishma's spiritual journey and unwavering dedication, thus adding another layer of significance to February 5. PM Narendra Modi's presence at the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday will make February 5 a day to remember. This year, Maha Kumbh began on January 13 with the auspicious Paush Purnima and will end on February 26.

