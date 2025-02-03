Mumbai, February 3: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued admit cards for the 2025 Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Students can now access their hall tickets via the Pariksha Sangam Portal on the official website, cbse.gov.in. The admit card contains essential details, including the student’s name, roll number, selected subjects, exam centre, exam code, exam schedule, and crucial guidelines for the examination.

Schools are required to download and distribute the admit cards to students. Private candidates must log in using their credentials to obtain their hall tickets. Students are advised to verify all details carefully and follow the exam-day instructions provided.

Steps To Download CBSE Admit Card 2025

Visit the official website cbse.gov.in .

. Click on the "Admit Card" link on the homepage.

link on the homepage. You'll be redirected to a new page.

Enter your login credentials to proceed.

View, download, and verify the admit card details.

Print a copy for future reference.

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams will begin on February 15, 2025. Class 10 students will have their English paper first, while Class 12 students will start with the Entrepreneurship exam on the same day. Admit cards have been released for both regular and private candidates. Regular students must collect theirs from their respective schools and ensure they are signed by the principal. Unsigned admit cards will not be accepted at the exam centres.

