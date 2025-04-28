New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Chandni Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal, on Monday wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, proposing the formation of an Economic Development Council to boost economic and industrial activities in the national capital.

In his letter, Khandelwal said that the council will provide a strategic direction to Delhi's economic growth and play a pivotal role in making the city self-reliant in terms of revenue generation.

"I am writing to propose the formation of a "Delhi Economic Development Council" to boost economic and industrial activities in the capital city. I firmly believe that establishing such a council would not only provide a new strategic direction to Delhi's economic growth but would also play a pivotal role in making the city self-reliant in terms of revenue generation," Khandelwal wrote to the Delhi CM.

Expressing concern about the national capital's trade, industry, and service sector, Khandelwal emphasised the need for a structured economic development plan, adding that such a roadmap would also create employment.

"Over the past decade, Delhi has witnessed a concerning stagnation in terms of economic and trade policy initiatives. As a result, the city's trade, industry, and service sectors are facing significant challenges. In order to ensure Delhi's continued prominence among the country's leading metropolises, it is imperative to implement a dedicated and structured economic development plan. Such a roadmap would also lead to the creation of significant new employment opportunities within Delhi," Khandelwal said.

Khandelwal also drew CM Gupta's attention to a central government report on urban reforms, as reported by the media, that has also favoured the formation of economic panels in big cities.

"I would like to draw your attention to a story that appeared in a section of the media. A report was recently submitted by Keshav Verma, Chairman of the Central Government's High-Level Committee on Urban Reforms, to the government. This report highlights the critical need to integrate urban development with economic strengthening and proposes the formation of "City Economic Development Councils" in all major cities. The Ministry of Finance is reviewing these recommendations seriously," Khandelwal wrote.

Khandelwal suggested that Delhi should lead by example in adopting a forward-thinking approach.

He added that the formation will allow for coordinated and strategic interventions in policy-making, investment promotion, and ease of doing business.

"Given Delhi's stature as the national capital and one of India's most significant commercial hubs, it is only fitting that Delhi leads by example in adopting this forward-thinking approach. The timely creation of a "Delhi Economic Development Council" would allow for coordinated and strategic interventions in policy-making, investment promotion, ease of doing business, industrial revitalisation, and service sector expansion, enabling Delhi to achieve true economic self-reliance," he said.

Khandelwal further suggested that the Council should comprise senior government officials, representatives from trade organisations, industrial bodies, experts, and urban development specialists. (ANI)

