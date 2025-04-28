Mumbai, April 28: Banks will remain closed across the country for three days starting Tuesday, April 29, and ending Thursday, May 1. Banks will remain shut on Tuesday (April 29), Wednesday (April 30) and Thursday (May 1) due to Bhagvan Shri Parshuram Jayanti, Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya, Maharashtra Day and Labour Day. While the holidays mentioned above will differ from state to state, scroll below to find out which states will observe bank holidays this week.

Is There a Bank Holiday on April 29 and 30?

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain closed on April 29 for Bhagvan Shri Parshuram Jayanti, April 30 for Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya, and May 1 for Maharashtra Day or Labour Day. These holidays are listed under the RBI's Negotiable Instruments Act. As per the RBI website, banks in Shimla will remain closed for business on Tuesday, April 29, on the account of Bhagvan Shri Parshuram Jayanti. On Wednesday, April 30, Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritya will be celebrated across the country. Bank Holidays in April 2025: Are Banks Open or Closed on April 10 for Mahavir Jayanti and April 14 for Ambedkar Jayanti? Check All Bank Holiday Dates in This Month.

However, banks will stay shut in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Wednesday. Basava Jayanti is primarily celebrated in Karnataka, where the 12th-century philosopher and social reformer Basavanna had a significant influence. On the same day, Akshaya Tritiya, the Jain and Hindu spring festival, will also be celebrated. It is believed that investments made on the Akshaya Tritiya festival lead to success and financial stability.

Bank Holiday on May 1?

Banks will remain closed in a few states, including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Bihar, Goa, etc, on account of Maharashtra Day and Labour Day. Maharashtra Day, also known as Maharashtra Din, marks the day when the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra were formed from the then-Bombay state on May 1, 1960. The same day, International Labour Day is observed to celebrate labourers and the working classes. Dry Days in April 2025 in India With Festival and Event Dates: Get Full Calendar With Days When Alcohol Sale in Pubs, Bars and Liquor Stores Is Prohibited Across the Country.

Besides April 29-30 and May 1, banks will also be closed on Sunday, May 4, because it is a Sunday. That said, banks will remain open for business on Friday, May 2 and Saturday, May 3. Even though banks will remain shut for four days this week, banking services such as online banking, ATM, and digital banking will continue to remain operational.

