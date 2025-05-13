Bettiah (Bihar) [India], May 13 (ANI) - After Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation following India's launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal praised the PM's leadership, stating, "We are fortunate to have a leader like Prime Minister Modi. From 2004 to 2014, we only issued strong condemnations. Now, a clear message has been sent to Pakistan: if terrorist attacks occur in India, Pakistan will face the consequences, along with the terrorists."

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain also praised the PM saying that a strong message had been sent out to Pakistan.

"Prime Minister Modi has given a direct and strong message while addressing 140 crore people of the country. He has clearly said that there will be no compromise on terrorism... Pakistan will get a reply in the language it understands. Nuclear blackmailing will not work," he said.

Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the PM had clearly laid out a new doctrine in India's fight against terror,

"Pakistan is a mad animal, and they wanted treatment. That treatment was what the Indian Armed Forces gave to them...yesterday, the PM clearly spoke about new India and its doctrine...from now on wards India will see an act of terror as an act of war...India believes in peace and good deeds, but it can use force against evil deeds," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Operation Sindoor has carved out a benchmark in India's fight against terrorism and has "set up a new parameter and new normal".

Addressing the nation, PM Modi also referred to India conducting a surgical strike in 2016 at terror launch pads along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and to the air strikes at a terror camp in Pakistan in 2019 and said that after the two operations, Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terrorism.

In Operation Sindoor, India conducted precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

PM Modi said Indian Air Force, Army Navy, Border Security Force and India's paramilitary forces are constantly on alert.

"After the surgical strike and air strike, now Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terrorism. Operation Sindoor has carved out a new benchmark in our fight against terrorism and has set up a new parameter and new normal," he said.

PM Modi said more than 100 dreaded terrorists have been killed in India's precision strikes. "Many terrorist leaders were roaming freely in Pakistan for the last two and a half to three decades who used to conspire against India. India killed them in one stroke," he said.

India also responded appropriately to aggression by the Pakistan military and pounded several airbases in Pakistan. (ANI)

