Mumbai, May 13: In an unfortunate incident in Mumbai, a 51-year-old police constable died after he was dragged to death as he fell into the gap between a train and a platform at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station. The alleged incident occurred on Monday, May 12, when the deceased police constable was on his way to visit his family in Solapur on his weekly off.

The deceased Mumbai police constable was identified as Dilip Somnath Ahiwale. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Ahiwale was attached to the DB Marg police station. The unfortunate accident took place on Monday, May 12, when the police constable was on his way to visit his family in Solapur after completing his duty on Sunday night. Mumbai Shocker: Man Allegedly Kills Wife, Hides Corpse Inside Iron Bed Before Fleeing Home in Goregaon; Investigation Underway.

After the incident came to light, the Government Railway Police (GRP) registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in connection with the matter. At 5.30 AM on the day of the incident, Ahiwale headed to catch a train on the CMST platform number 10. It is learned that he was trying to board the train while it was still entering the CSMT station so that he could get a seat.

However, while trying to board the train, Ahiwale lost his balance and fell into the gap between the train and the platform. Soon after the police constable fell into the gap, the train dragged him, thereby causing injuries to his waist. Although Ahiwale was immediately rushed to St George’s Hospital, he was declared dead on arrival by doctors. Mumbai Shocker: Man Held for Murder After He Pushes Colleague From Building for Speaking Loudly Over Phone During IPL Cricket Match.

After a post-mortem was conducted, Ahiwale's body was sent to his family in Solapur for the last rites. The deceased police constable is survived by four daughters and a 15-year-old son.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2025 11:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).