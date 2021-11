New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party's national executive meeting is scheduled to take place on Sunday. The meeting is expected to deliberate on the recent by-poll results and decide on the strategy for the Assembly elections in seven states set to be held next year.

The five-hour-long meeting is expected to start at 10 am today and the opening speech will be delivered by JP Nadda and culminate with the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting will be organised at NDMC centre in Delhi and 124 members will be present of which some leaders will attend through video conferencing.

The seven states slated to go for assembly elections in the year 2022 are Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

Briefing reporters on Saturday, BJP general secretary Arun Singh said, "The meeting will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chaired by BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also be present."

As COVID-19 protocols are in place, some leaders and Chief Ministers from states have not been called to Delhi and they will attend the meeting virtually. (ANI)

