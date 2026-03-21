New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): BJP national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain on Saturday extended wishes of harmony on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

Speaking with ANI, the spokesperson expressed hopes for the country's progress.

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"Greetings to citizens on the holy occasion of Eid. The festival of Eid signifies joy. People offered Namaz on Eid here. We prayed for India and its progress, and that everyone lives in harmony, forgetting all differences," he said.

Earlier, Hussain offered namaz at Parliament Street Mosque with several other devotees.

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Several devotees also converged at the Jama Masjid in the national capital this morning to perform the special prayers of Eid-ul-Fitr. The atmosphere remained vibrant as families exchanged greetings, signalling the start of day-long festivities across the city.

Following the sighting of the Shawwal crescent, the mosque premises and surrounding streets of Old Delhi were filled with worshippers, marking the conclusion of the holy month of Ramzan.

A massive crowd of devotees and shoppers on Friday gathered at the Jama Masjid and its surrounding markets to make final purchases for Eid al-Fitr.

Meanwhile, on Friday night, the Delhi Police strengthened the security measures in and around Jama Masjid in view of Eid al-Fitr. People also offered 'Alvida Namaz' in Delhi's Jama Masjid, ahead of Eid al-Fitr.

The market around Jama Masjid is in full fervour as people shop for clothes and food items.

Security was also heightened near the Uttam Nagar East metro station. The development comes after the Delhi High Court directed the Delhi Police to make adequate arrangements in the area in apprehension of violence during Eid.

Ramazan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, is one of the most sacred times as it is believed that the Quran came down to the earth from heaven for the very first time.

For an entire month, Muslims follow a schedule of waking up early, which they call 'Sheheri', and by 4:45 am have food, then after fasting for the whole day, not even drinking a drop of water.

They perform Namaz five times a day. The day-long fast (Roza) ends after Magrit which usually falls after 6 pm or later in the evening.

At the end of Ramazan, Eid al-Fitr celebrates the breaking of the fast. Friends and families gather for festive meals and exchange gifts. Special gifts are also given to the poor. It is also believed that fasting during the month of Ramazan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)