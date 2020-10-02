By Kumar Gaurav

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda has called a meeting of newly appointed office bearers on October 6 (Tuesday), 11 am at the BJP Headquarters in Delhi. It would be his first meeting with his new team which was announced on September 26.

Also Read | Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Wishes: Gautam Gambhir, Saina Nehwal Lead Sports Fraternity in Paying Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

The long-awaited team was announced with many prominent names missing from the previous team and several new faces were included as it was done to maintain a regional balance with adequate representation to all prominent States. Out of 70 members, his team has 37 new faces.

The meeting on Tuesday will be a formal introductory meeting with all members.

Also Read | Mahindra Thar India Launch LIVE News Updates: Prices, Bookings, Features, Variants & Specifications.

BJP president J P Nadda will address the meeting and opportunity will be used to get to know each other. There are 37 new faces and several members are very new with less experience of organisational work so the BJP president will also address the newly constituted team about the working result-oriented style in which the BJP Central team functions.

After the announcement of the team, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also congratulated the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who have been assigned various roles in its central team, urging them to work hard and empower the poor and marginalised.

He wrote on Twitter, "Congratulations & best wishes to the new team. I'm confident they'll uphold the glorious tradition of our Party of serving India's people selflessly & with dedication. May they work hard to empower the poor & marginalised."

Top guns of the party like Ram Madhav, Murlidhar Rao were removed from the post of general secretaries of the party.

At the same time, Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, West Bengal leader Mukul Roy, former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das, members of Parliament Rekha Verma, Annapurna Devi and Bharatiben Shiyal along with former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh have been appointed to the position of national vice-presidents.

Young Karnataka MP Tejasvi Surya will lead the Yuva Morcha and DK Laxman will head the OBC wing of the BJP after the reshuffle.

Though the new team has some experienced leaders also but the responsibility given to them are new so in the meeting, it is expected that Nadda may outline the expectations he has from the new team and work distribution will also be done in the coming days so that they start functioning on the given responsibilities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)