On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti 2020, Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag and many other prominent members of the sports fraternity took to social media and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Hailed as the father of nation, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi played a crucial role in India’s freedom struggle and his efforts are still lauded by many. Unlike most of the revolutionaries, Gandhi used opted the fight against the britishers without using violence. Owing to his contribution to the nation, his birth anniversary – October 2 – is marked as a national festival. As India observes Gandhi Jayanti 2020, social media is filled with heart-whelming wishes and many sports stars have also joined the bandwagon. Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Quotes & HD Images.

While paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, badminton star Saina Nehwal shared one of the inspiring quotes of the freedom fighter which emphasises the necessity of self-belief. Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir, who is also a BJP MP, urged his countrymen to make the nation clean to please ‘Bapu.’ Gambhir’s former teammate Virender Sehwag also praised the Father of Nation on his 151st birth anniversary. Have a look. Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Wishes in Hindi & HD Images.

Gautam Gambhir Takes Pledge To Make India Clean!!

The biggest tribute to Bapu would be making our country clean. I am putting all my efforts in reducing Asia's biggest garbage mountain. Urge all my fellow countryman to make their city the cleanest! #MahatmaGandhi #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/tNn6WzzyOH — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 2, 2020

Virender Sehwag Pays Tribute To Mahatama Gandhi & Lal Bahadur Shastri!!

Remembering #MahatmaGandhi, the Father of Nation, on his 151st birth anniversary! Also remembering the great #LalBahadurShastri on his Jayanti. Happy #GandhiJayanti , Happy #LalBahadurShastriJayanti . pic.twitter.com/72SPI2KGd2 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 2, 2020

Saina Nehwal Pays Tribute!!

If we could change ourselves, the tendencies in the world would also change. As a man changes his own nature, so does the attitude of the world change towards him. We need not wait to see what others do. #MahatmaGandhi ..#HappyGandhiJayanti2020 🙏🙏 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) October 2, 2020

Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary is also recognized as International Day of Non-Violence owing to his ethics. Apart from the sports stars, many Bollywood celebrities and politicians also remembered the great revolutionary.

