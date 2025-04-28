Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 28 (ANI): BJP Assam Pradesh President Dilip Saikia on Monday demanded that Akhil Gogoi should be barred from contesting any future elections due to his extremist communal remarks that could destroy social harmony, as said in a statement.

The MP from Darrang-Udalguri said that the BJP has already submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission against Akhil Gogoi for his divisive comment that Muslims should not vote for the BJP.

Saikia criticised Akhil Gogoi's comments as inappropriate, insensitive, and the ultimate expression of appeasement politics, mainly since Gogoi represents a proud and historically significant constituency like Sivasagar. Saikia remarked that it is a grave insult to Assamese pride that someone elected from the heartland of the Ahoms, who defeated the Mughals, would now side with the Mughals. He added that self-respecting Assamese people have reacted with disgust to Akhil Gogoi's statement.

It is noteworthy that, under Saikia's directive, a BJP delegation led by State BJP Vice-President Ashok Bhattarai submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission yesterday, demanding strict action against Akhil Gogoi.

On the other hand, regarding the attack on Congress leader and MP Pradyut Bordoloi's car by miscreants, the BJP Assam Pradesh severely condemned the incident. However, President Saikia strongly rejected and criticised attempts to drag the Chief Minister into the controversy.

He pointed out that no other Congress leader involved in panchayat election campaigning has faced such attacks, implying that perhaps this incident might have been a reaction to issues like "pay money, get a ticket" practices within the Congress, according to the statement.

Saikia suggested that disgruntled Congress workers who were denied tickets could have been involved in such activities, and doubts have already been raised by some in this regard.

Saikia further mentioned that the Chief Minister has already ordered an investigation into the incident. He also stated that such incidents might be pre-planned by Congress itself or part of a broader, potentially dangerous blueprint to tarnish the BJP's image among the public. Saikia concluded by emphasising that neither the BJP nor the government has ever endorsed or encouraged any kind of violence against opposition political leaders or workers.(ANI)

