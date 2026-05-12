India News | BJP President Nitin Nabin Offers Prayers at Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati Ahead of Assam Govt Swearing-in

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 12 (ANI): BJP President Nitin Nabin on Tuesday offered prayers at the Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government.

Speaking to reporters, Nabin said the BJP's victory in Assam was due to the blessings of Maa Kamakhya and the trust reposed by the people in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Himanta Biswa Sarma.

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"It is Maa Kamakhya's blessings that the public of Assam has trusted the government under the leadership of PM Modi and Himanta Biswa Sarma again. I got the chance to come here with my family," Nabin said.

Meanwhile, the oath-taking ceremony of the new Assam government is scheduled to take place on May 12 in Guwahati and is expected to witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from several NDA-ruled states.

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The development follows a decisive victory for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Assam Assembly elections, securing a third consecutive term in the state.

The NDA won 102 seats in a 126-member Assam assembly. The NDA won 102 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly. The BJP secured 82 seats, while alliance partners AGP and BPF won 10 seats each.

On the other hand, the opposition Congress-led alliance managed to secure 19 seats. Raijor Dal and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) won two seats each, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured one seat. The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) failed to open its account in the elections.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma also announced the names of four ministers slated for induction into the state Cabinet while announcing the candidate for the post of Speaker in the State Legislative Assembly.

In a post on X, Sarma said that, along with him, Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro, and Ajanta Neog will also be sworn in as ministers on Tuesday in the ceremony, which will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Additionally, senior BJP leader and MLA Ranjit Das has been named the candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)