Jammu, Oct 28 (PTI) BJP leader Yudhvir Sethi on Wednesday welcomed the new land laws for Jammu and Kashmir and said they would eventually change the overall scenario of the union territory for "greater good".

He lambasted the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for "misleading" and using the people of the union territory, especially Kashmir, in trying to spread unrest instead of development and employment.

"We welcome the central government's decisions regarding the new land laws for Jammu and Kashmir. This will provide an all-time boost to the industrial growth, employment, health, education, besides all other sectors in Jammu and Kashmir, and change the overall scenario of the UT for greater good," the J-K BJP vice president told reporters here.

The Centre had on Tuesday cleared the decks for people from across the country to buy land in Jammu and Kashmir by amending several laws.

In a gazette notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs made several changes to the land laws, including one that allows the use of agricultural land for setting up facilities of public purpose.

Sethi said that the dearth of unemployment would end with the initiation of the new land laws as big corporate houses, industrialists, real estate owners would set up their related units in Jammu and Kashmir which would provide huge employment opportunities for youth.

"Setting up of industries, multinational companies in the near future would absorb all the unemployment youth of Jammu and Kashmir and would provide them jobs," he said.

The BJP leader added that the erstwhile state has always been a "victim of dynasty politics and they (NC, PDP) have looted it for their own illicit good".

"Dynasty politics has always favoured separatists and militancy and deprived the people. Now, an era of development and prosperity has started and J&K will be the real crown of the nation," he said.

"The BJP has brought along a new dawn of development," he added.

Sethi said the new era of development would take flight in the union territory with the new land laws wherein anyone would be allowed to buy and own land in the erstwhile state which was not possible under Article 370, and barred the development and growth of Jammu and Kashmir for more than 70 years.

Meanwhile, he also appreciated the resignation of three PDP leaders and said all the party leaders and workers should not be affiliated with any party that would "disgrace" the nation.

PDP sources had on Monday said that three PDP leaders from the Jammu region have resigned from the party following a statement by its president Mehbooba Mufti regarding the national flag.

Sethi also condemned Mufti's remarks on the national flag and said that the erstwhile state flag now stands buried deep down the ground.

Mufti had said she is not interested in contesting elections or holding the tricolour till the constitutional changes enforced on August 5 last year are rolled back. She had also said she would hold the national flag only when the separate flag of the erstwhile state is restored.

"They (PDP, NC) have still not changed their mentality," he said, adding that that the kins of security personnel, who have sacrificed their lives protecting Jammu and Kashmir, would also be able to buy land and live peacefully in the union territory.

