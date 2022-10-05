Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 5 (ANI): Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Himachal Pradesh, Congress has said that the state government is trying to cash in on the image of the Prime Minister for incoming assembly polls as it has miserably failed to deliver in last five years.

The chief spokesperson of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) and Chairman of the media wing Naresh Chauhan accused the state government of utter failure in every field.

While talking to ANI, he said, "We welcome the Prime Minister to Himachal whenever he comes to the state. Today, he has inaugurated the AIIMS in Bilaspur and it is a happy moment for the state and we expect it will meet all standards as in all other All India Institute of Medical Science. This was processed and formalities were completed during the regime of our honourable then Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh from 2012 to 17. It is good that we have AIIMS here now but it took 8 to 10 years to complete this. BJP is trying to use the face of PM Modi for Assembly polls here as the state government has failed in every sector. I would like to remind Prime Minister that there was a very important announcement made by his government for 69 National highways and not even a single project has started even after 8 years including the 8 Engine governments."

Chauhan said that in the past, PM had visited the state and assured the people of the state, especially the farmers to boost their economy.

"The Prime Minister during the 2014 and 2019 elections has promised the apple farmers to impose 100 per cent import duty on apple fruit but nothing has happened. Also, he assured to give the benefit for farmers to use their crop for 5 per cent use in Coke and other drinks. This would have improved the economy of farmers," said Chauhan.

On the Prime Minister's address, he said that the BJP government completes the projects they start and dedicates to the people. PM had also stated that during his old days in Himachal, there was a single University in the state, Congress said that these kinds of statements do not suit a person of PM's stature.

"The Prime minister has not been given the correct information on this, during UPA 1 and UPA 2 there were institutes like IIT, IIMS, CU and this AIIMS was also sanctioned. Three medical colleges were granted at once to Himachal in Chamba, Hamirpur and Sirmaur under the UPA administration, with Gulamnavi Azad serving as the state's health minister at that time, it was a historic moment for Himachal," he said.

He said that BJP is trying to use PM here in the Election as the state government has no achievement. The promises made to employees, farmers, youth and unemployment during their poll manifesto have not been fulfilled.

"We shall be happy on the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will talk about the model of his government on the issues of inflation and unemployment," he added. (ANI)

