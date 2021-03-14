Paschim Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], March 14 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who held a roadshow in Kharagpur on Sunday, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the next government in West Bengal winning over 200 seats.

Speaking to ANI, Shah said, "With over 200 seats, BJP is going to form the government in West Bengal under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Indeed, the people of West Bengal want a change."

Besides Amit Shah, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and actor Hiran Chatterjee also took part in the roadshow that witnessed a huge crowd.

From 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans to tunes of Rabindra Sangeet, the roadshow happened to be a vivacious event. The 1 km-long roadshow started from Premhari Bhavan and concluded at Malancha petrol pump of the town.

BJP has fielded Hiran Chatterjee from the Kharagpur Sadar assembly seat in the upcoming polls.

Shah will also address public meetings in Jhargram in West Bengal on Monday.

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

