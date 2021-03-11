Guwahati, Mar 11 (PTI) Ruling alliance member Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on Thursday released its second list of candidates containing six names for the second phase of polling on April 1.

AGP General Secretary Ramendra Narayan Kalita issued the second list for the six constituencies, where the regional party did not have any MLA.

The nominated AGP candidates are- Bishnu Das (Raha), Habibar Rahman (Dalgaon), Aziz Ahmed Khan (Karimganj South), Aptabuddin Laskar (Algapur), Saddikulla Bhuyan (Jamunamukh) and Sabbir Ahmed (Patharkandi). Khan, who is an AIUDF MLA from Karimganj South, joined the AGP on March 7 after the news spread that Badruddin Ajmal headed party had left the seat to Congress as part of an understanding in the Grand Alliance.

AGP announced eight candidates on Sunday as part of its first list for the opening phase of polling on March 27.

The ruling BJP has formed an alliance with the AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

Out of the 126 seats in the Assembly, the BJP has left 26 and eight constituencies for its allies AGP and UPPL respectively.

The AGP currently has 13 MLAs in the Assam Assembly, which is going for polls in three phases.

