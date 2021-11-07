Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with BJP National President JP Nadda (right) at the meeting (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's national executive meeting is underway on Sunday, at the NDMC Convention Centre.

Senior party leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are attending the meeting virtually.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by party President JP Nadda at the venue. Later in the day, the Prime Minister is expected to address the party leaders present at the meeting.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal also arrived earlier today at the NDMC Convention Centre in the national capital to take part in the meeting.

The meeting is expected to deliberate on recent by-poll results and decide on the strategy for upcoming Assembly elections.

The opening speech will be delivered by JP Nadda and culminate with the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting will be attended by 124 party members of which some leaders will attend through video conferencing.

The seven states slated to go for Assembly elections in the year 2022 are Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. (ANI)

