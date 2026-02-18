Mumbai, February 18: In a symbolic gesture of the growing digital partnership between France and India, French President Emmanuel Macron shared an AI-generated image with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, February 18. The image, which quickly went viral across social media platforms, depicts the two world leaders jointly making a heart gesture with their hands. Macron posted the artwork with the caption, “When friends connect, innovation follows,” highlighting the tech-forward nature of his ongoing three-day state visit to the subcontinent.

The release of the image coincided with the high-profile AI Impact Summit 2026 held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The digital artwork is seen as a deliberate nod to the "India-France Year of Innovation 2026," a bilateral initiative the two leaders officially launched in Mumbai just a day prior. By using an AI-generated medium to celebrate their personal rapport, the leaders aimed to showcase a "human-centric" approach to artificial intelligence, a central theme of their diplomatic discussions this year. PM Narendra Modi Welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai for High-Level Talks on Strategic Partnership (Watch Video).

Emmanuel Macron Shares AI-Generated Heart Gesture Image With PM Narendra Modi

When friends connect, innovation follows. Ready for The AI Impact Summit! pic.twitter.com/oh4700pQ09 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 18, 2026

The AI Impact Summit and ‘Year of Innovation’

President Macron’s visit focuses heavily on cementing India and France as global hubs for emerging technologies. During the summit, both leaders emphasized that AI should serve the "public interest" and remain "safe, inclusive, and democratic." The shared AI image serves as a visual metaphor for the India-France Roadmap on AI, which focuses on joint research, ethical frameworks, and co-development of AI solutions for health and climate change.

"Today, two of the world's biggest innovation hubs are coming together," PM Modi stated during the forum. The year 2026 has been designated to facilitate deeper exchanges between Indian tech startups and French researchers, with a major "India Innovates" showcase planned for France later this June. India AI Impact Summit 2026: PM Narendra Modi, Bhutanese Counterpart Tshering Tobgay Discuss Solidifying Partnership in Several Key Sectors (See Pics and Video).

Digital Diplomacy and Social Media Impact

The use of AI-generated content by world leaders marks a shift in traditional digital diplomacy. While AI-generated "deepfakes" are often viewed as a security threat, the Macron-Modi image was presented as a transparent use of creative AI to celebrate a strategic alliance. Social media users noted the "personal rapport" between the two, which has been a hallmark of their relationship since their previous co-chairing of the AI Action Summit in Paris in 2025.

France has consistently been one of India’s most reliable strategic partners, particularly in high-technology sectors. The "Horizon 2047" roadmap, adopted in 2023, set the stage for this week's developments by prioritizing nuclear energy, space, and AI. President Macron’s fourth visit to India underscores Paris's pivot toward the Global South's technology leadership, with India now serving as a primary gateway for European tech interests in the Indo-Pacific.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Emmanuel Macron ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2026 08:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).