Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 31 (ANI): Hyderabad Police on Monday booked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her alleged remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a television debate.

Sharma has been booked under sections 153(A), 504, 505(2), 506 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: BJP Will Win Two RS Seats in Rajasthan, Says State BJP President Satish Poonia.

The case has been registered in Cybercrime Police Station in Hyderabad on a complaint by a police official.

The complaint said she had used "abusive, false and hurtful words against the Prophet and religion of Islam and hurt the feelings of Muslims" and sought immediate action.Another case has also been registered on Qavi Abbasi of AIMIM Inquilab Party for threatening Nupur Sharma.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Man Absconds After Having Unnatural Sex with Six Children in Nagpur.

Gajarao Bhupal, DCP, Cyber Crime Station Detective Department, told ANI over the phone that a case was registered against Nupur Sharma on May 30 in Cybercrime Police Station after receiving a complaint from a Sub Inspector, Cybercrime.

He said the FIR has been handed over to Cyber Crime Inspector for further probe.Earlier, a case was registered against Nupur Sharma in Mumbai over her alleged remarks.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said in a tweet that "an FIR has been registered against BJP spokesperson who insulted Prophet Mohammed PBUH in Hyderabad under Cyber Crime PS".

"FIR has also been registered against former BJP leader Qavi Abbasi of Inquilab party for threatening @NupurSharmaBJP," he said in another tweet.

Earlier on Friday, Sharma had alleged that she has been receiving death and rape threats on social media after a "so-called fact-checker" circulated a heavily edited video from one of her recent debate on TV channel on the Gyanvapi mosque case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)