Bengaluru (Karnataka), March [India], March 21 (ANI): BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister DV Sadananda Gowda expressed his displeasure with the BJP and indicated that he could quit electoral politics days after being denied a ticket from the Bangalore North seat.

Speaking at a press conference, Gowda claimed he was invited to join the Congress but would not join the party.

"I am upset with the BJP as the election ticket (from Bangalore North seat) has been given to someone else in my place. Yes, I was invited to join the Congress party, but I will not join the Congress party...," Gowda said.

"Narendra Modi should become Prime Minister again," he said.

"I had withdrawn from the election, but the BJP leaders (former BJP CMs) told me that I should stand for the election," the former CM said.

Without taking any specific names, he said that, "a dictatorial attitude doesn't look good in democracy. I will not stop until the party is purified. Sidelining those who have toiled hard for the party is not right."

Taking aim at veteran BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa, he said, "Many people who have taken the responsibility are selfish in nature. People are saying that the party has become a family," he said, in apparent reference to Yeddyurappa's son and state BJP chief, Vijayendra.

"I have made it very clear that fighting against Parivaarvaad is part of the purification of the BJP. We will work together for the Lok Sabha polls but after the polls we will work towards the purification of the party," he said.

Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha seats, out of 28, in 2019 BJP won 25 seats with a vote share of 51.7 per cent. Congress won 1 seat with a 32.1 per cent vote share, while JD(S) and Independent won one seat each in Karnataka.

The dates of the Karnataka Lok Sabha elections are set on May 4, and April 26, for 14 seats each.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into effect from March 16 after the Election Commission of India announced the dates for elections to the Lok Sabha and four state assemblies, with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar asking all political parties and their leaders to strictly adhere to the poll code.

The elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held from April 19 to June 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

