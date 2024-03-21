New Delhi, March 21: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday lashed out at the Centre and asserted that there is "no democracy" in India today, alleging that the idea that India is a democracy is a lie. The Congress MP asserted that by blocking the accounts of the largest opposition party the BJP had caused great damage to Indian democracy.

"This is a criminal action on the Congress party, a criminal action done by the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. So, the idea that India is a democracy is a lie. There is no democracy in India today. The idea that India is the world's largest democracy is a lie. A complete lie," he said. Congress Press Conference: Mallikarjun Kharge Blames BJP for ‘Frozen Banks Accounts’, Says ‘No Level Playing Field’ for Elections (Watch Video).

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Speaks at Press Conference

"20 per cent of India votes for us and we are not able to pay Rs 2 for anything. It has been orchestrated to cripple us in the elections. Even if our bank accounts are unfrozen today, huge amount of debt damage has been done to Indian democracy," he added.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi claimed that all Congress' bank accounts have been frozen, the party can do no campaign work, cannot support party workers, and cannot support party candidates. "All our bank accounts have been frozen. We can do no campaign work, we cannot support our workers, we cannot support our candidates. This has been done two months before the election campaign. One notice comes from the 90s, another from 6-7 years back. Quantum amount is Rs 14 lakhs and punishment - our entire financial identity. All the institutions are quiet and the Election Commission has not even said anything," he added. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Takes Dig at PM Narendra Modi's 'Na Khaunga, Na Khane Doonga' Remark, Alleges 'BJP Made Money Out of Electoral Bonds' (Watch Video).

He further said that the party has already lost a month fighting the IT case and its ability to fight elections has been damaged. "This is not freezing of Congress party's bank accounts; this is the freezing of Indian democracy. As the biggest opposition party, we are unable to take any action - we can't book advertisements or send our leaders anywhere. This is an assault on democracy," he added.

Rahul Gandhi said that there is an Election Commission in the country but it has not even said anything. "What's interesting to me is that there are institutions in this country that are supposed to protect the democratic framework. There is an Election Commission in the country but it has not even said anything; that you have frozen the bank accounts of one of the biggest political parties and largest opposition in the country," he added.

Earlier on March 8, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) dismissed the plea moved by the Congress Party which sought a stay against Income Tax Department proceedings of recovery and freezing of their Bank accounts and said the Stay Application is without merit.

Soon after the press conference the former Congress leader reiterated on his 'Shakti' remark saying "We are fighting against hatred-filled 'Asura-shakti'." The news conference held at the party headquarters on Friday saw the party fielding its big guns Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former Presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi who trained their guns on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over the "freezing" of the party's bank accounts.