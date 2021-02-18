Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 18 (ANI): BJP District President North Kolkata Shibaji Singha Roy sustained injuries after he along with party leaders including Suvendu Adhikari and Shankudeb Panda was attacked allegedly by some persons here at Phoolbagan.

He has been admitted to a hospital.

Meanwhile, Dr Sukanta Majumdar, Lok Sabha MP from Balurghat said that law and order is missing in West Bengal.

"Another murderous attack on BJP leaders by TMC goons near Phoolbagan. This time it was the trio of Suvendu Adhikari, Shanku Deb and Shibaji Singha Roy, who is grievously injured in the attack. Law and order was never there and is missing now," Majumdar tweeted. (ANI)

Earlier on Wednesday, West Bengal Minister of State for Labour Jakir Hossain suffered injuries after unidentified persons hurled crude bombs at him while he was walking towards Nimtita Railway station to board the train for Kolkata. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)