New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): To win the Purvanchal vote bank in Delhi's upcoming elections, BJP has devised a special strategy by forming a team of Purvanchali leaders. Over 100 leaders from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have been given key responsibilities.

Former MP and Assam BJP in-charge, Harish Dwivedi, has been appointed as the coordinator. Starting Thursday, BJP leaders from Eastern India will step into Delhi's election battleground.

Before that, a meeting with all the appointed leaders will be held at 6 PM in Delhi and will be led by BJP's organizational secretary, BL Santosh, General Secretary Tarun Chugh, and Harish Dwivedi, who will provide the necessary directions.

Out of Delhi's 70 assembly seats, Purvanchali voters are considered to have a significant influence on 27 seats. Voters from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand make up a strong vote share in these constituencies. As the election date, February 5, approaches, both BJP and AAP are focusing on these Purvanchali voters.

The competition for securing votes from this demographic has escalated, with both parties engaged in verbal clashes over voter lists--issues like adding or removing names have become a point of contention.

The growing dominance of Purvanchali voters from the Hindi belt of Bihar, UP, and Jharkhand in Delhi is evident. According to available data, there are constituencies where Purvanchalis make up 25 to 38 per cent of the population. In light of this, almost every political party has prioritized Purvanchali candidates, offering them key positions and tickets.

During the 2020 Delhi elections, AAP had given tickets to 12 Purvanchali candidates, and this time too, about 12 Purvanchali faces have been fielded by the party.

The increasing political significance of Purvanchalis is clear, as people from Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand--who initially came to Delhi in search of livelihood--are now playing a crucial role in shaping the city's political equations. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP succeeded in securing the support of this group.

In recognition of the growing Purvanchali population in Delhi, BJP has focused on addressing issues that resonate with this community, especially through the Delhi BJP Purvanchal Morcha. Key issues such as preparations for Chhath Puja, the polluted Yamuna water during the festival, and the condition of slums are frequently raised.

Prominent Purvanchali leaders like Jagdamba Singh, Bipin Bihari Singh, Manoj Tiwari, and others are working hard to build trust and connect with the community ahead of the elections.

As both BJP and AAP gear up to win the confidence of the Purvanchal voters, this demographic will undoubtedly play a decisive role in determining the outcome of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. (ANI)

