New Delhi, January 23: The Union Government has announced the 8th Pay Commission, promising a significant hike for central government employees and pensioners, effective January 1, 2026. This follows the current 7th Pay Commission framework, implemented in 2016. A major focus of the 8th Pay Commission is the anticipated fitment factor increase.

Experts estimate this multiplier will rise to 2.5–2.86, substantially boosting pensions. For example, a pensioner currently receiving INR 30,000 as basic pension could see their pension increase to INR 75,000 if a fitment factor of 2.5 is applied. 8th Pay Commission Salary Calculator: How Much Salary Hike Can Central Govt Employees Expect? Check Calculation.

8th Pay Commission Pension Calculator

Current Pension: INR 30,000

Expected Fitment Factor: 2.5–2.86

Revised Pension Estimate: INR 75,000–INR 85,800

In addition to this hike, Dearness Relief (DR) adjustments—currently at 53%—will ensure pensions remain inflation-adjusted. The revised basic pension will initially reset DR to zero, but periodic DR increases will boost pensions further. 8th Pay Commission Salary Pay Matrix: What Will Be Revised Salaries, Pensions for Central Govt Employees?

Historical trends show pension hikes under the 7th Pay Commission ranged between 23–25%, using a fitment factor of 2.57. The 8th Pay Commission could provide an even greater boost, with estimates predicting a 186% rise in minimum pensions, increasing them from INR 9,000 to approximately INR 25,740.

Additional benefits may include allowances for senior pensioners and inflation-linked adjustments, ensuring financial stability for retirees. As the 8th Pay Commission nears implementation, central government pensioners can expect a significant improvement in their post-retirement income and quality of life.

