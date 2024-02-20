Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 20 (ANI): Sukanta Majumdar, BJP State President, wrote a letter to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, urging his attention towards the allocation of land in Buniadpur, Dakshin Dinajpur in West Bengal.

The letter highlights a correspondence from Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Hon'ble Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, regarding the establishment of a National Centre of Excellence and a stadium.

"Shri Anurag Singh Thakur Hon'ble Minister for Youth Affairs & sports, has written a letter to you with D.O. No 4159 Min.(YA&S)/24 regarding, Land Allotment from the land pool of Indian Railways for the establishment of a National Centre of Excellence along with a stadium at Buniadpur, Dakshin Dinajpur," the letter said

Majumdar expressed gratitude for Minister Thakur's letter and appealed to Minister Vaishnav to personally consider and oversee the matter.

"I shall be highly grateful if you could kindly look into the matter personally and consider the request," the letter added.

In his post on X, the state BJP Chief said "I have written to our Hon'ble Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding allotment of land at Buniadpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, for establishing a National Centre of Excellence and a stadium. We are committed to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the people... Jai Hind."

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court stayed the Lok Sabha secretariat's "breach of privilege" initiative against Bengal Chief Secretary, DGP and three other officials in the wake of the complaint of Sukanta Majumdar, who had alleged that he was assaulted by the state police during a protest programme on February 13 in connection with the Sandeshkhali unrest.

According to the state, despite the prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC on February 13, the BJP MP and his party workers defied police and resorted to violence in trying to enter Sandeshkhali.

In the chaos, Majumdar was pushed down his vehicle by one of the BJP women activists which could be seen in the video that was captured from the spot. (ANI)

