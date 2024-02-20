Jammu and Kashmir, February 20: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit, security has been heightened in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects, including for education, railway, aviation, and road sectors worth over Rs 30,500 crore.

Earlier, Dr. Manoj Singh Gaur, the Director of the Indian Institute of Technology Jammu, stated that the Prime Minister would officially open the IIT Jammu complex. He added that the academic facility is equipped with 52 laboratories, 104 faculty offices, and 27 lecture halls.

Security Heightened in Jammu and Kashmir

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Security has been heightened in Jammu in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit here today The PM will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 30,500 crore.

"On Tuesday, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the complex in virtual mode. The academic complex has 52 labs, 104 faculty offices...and 27 lecture halls...The campus has hostel facilities for around 1,450 students...More than 1,400 students have been registered in various programmes currently," IIT Jammu Director told ANI on Monday.

Upon his arrival at Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu, PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 32,000 crore. He will inaugurate three new campuses of IIMs in the country, viz IIM Jammu, IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Visakhapatnam.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will also inaugurate 20 new buildings for Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and 13 new Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs) across the country. "Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for five Kendriya Vidyalaya campuses, one Navodaya Vidyalaya campus and five Multipurpose Hall for Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country. These newly constructed KVs and NVs buildings will play an important role in meeting the educational needs of students across the country," PMO said in a statement.

The projects that are dedicated to the nation include the permanent campuses of IIT Bhilai, IIT Tirupati, IIT Jammu, IIITDM Kurnool; Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) - a pioneer skill training institute on advanced technologies - located in Kanpur; and two campuses of Central Sanskrit University - in Devprayag (Uttarakhand) and Agartala (Tripura).

The total worth of all these educational projects, which will be dedicated by Prime Minister Modi, amounts to Rs 13,375 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate the campus of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jammu on Tuesday.

