Mumbai in Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded one death and 13 fresh cases of measles, a viral disease, taking the city’s total tally to 233, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. 12 deaths have been reported in the city die to the infection. This is the worst outbreak in the city in the last few years — in 2021, 10 cases and 1 death was recorded. Measles Outbreak: Viral Infection Now ‘An Imminent Global Threat’ Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, Says WHO

Measles Outbreak in Mumbai:

Maharashtra | 233 measles cases reported in Mumbai this year, 12 deaths reported this year, as per the data by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) pic.twitter.com/gPZwBze9s7 — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)