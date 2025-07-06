Pune, July 6 (PTI) Police removed objectionable boards allegedly prohibiting the entry of non-local Muslims in certain villages of Mulshi taluka in Pune district, after the issue was flagged by rights groups, a senior officer said on Sunday.

The People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) and the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) have alleged that Muslim shopkeepers, vendors, and labourers in Paud, Pirangut, Kolvan, Suatwadi and nearby areas had received threats, forced business closures, and boycott calls after a teenage boy allegedly desecrated the idol at a temple in May.

Also Read | BRICS Remains a Powerful Force for Economic Cooperation and Global Good, Says PM Narendra Modi.

The organisations have submitted a joint representation to the Maharashtra Chief Secretary and other district authorities including police.

They alleged that the boards banning the entry of Muslims not residing in the areas were put up in public places, including near religious sites, without legal authority.

Also Read | Marathi Medium Helped My Conceptual Understanding in School: CJI BR Gavai Amid Language Row.

They claimed several Muslim-owned bakeries and scrap shops were shut under pressure from fringe groups, with no intervention from the police.

PUCL member Milind Champanerkar stated that the PUCL has sent representations to various authorities including the chief secretary, Pune district collector, rural police superintendent, Baramati MP Supriya Sule, and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

When contacted, Pune (Rural) Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill told PTI, "We have removed the objectionable boards after holding separate meetings with PUCL and gram panchayats of three villagers. We are looking into the matter".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)