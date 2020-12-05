New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): The body of a 50-year-old man, who was allegedly murdered in the national capital was found on Saturday, Delhi Police said.

The man identified as Birender Singh alias Pappu son of Shyam Lal was found lying on the floor in a pool of blood with multiple injuries on the head in a house in A-Block in Sonia Vihar here.

Police received information of the body through a PCR call this morning.

During the initial probe, no forceful entry was noticed at the spot of the incident. The Crime team of North-East District and FSL Rohini team inspected the place of occurrence and the body has been shifted at the mortuary of the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital,

The case has been registered under section 302 IPC. As many as ten different teams including a team of Special Staff, North-East, District, has been constituted to probe the incident. (ANI)

