Kurukshetra, Dec 20 (PTI) The body of a five-year-old boy who had been missing for a day was recovered from Devidaspura in Sadar Pipli police station limits, police said on Tuesday.

His semi-naked body was found in the bushes, the police said.

The child's father said there were injury marks on his son's neck.

The minor went missing on Monday after he had left home to play. The family had launched a search for him before lodging a police complaint.

Sadar Pipli police station SHO Nirmal Singh said investigations were underway and they hoped to solve the case soon.

The police have registered a murder case against unknown persons on the basis of the boy's father's complaint, he said.

