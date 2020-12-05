Asansol (West Bengal)[India], December 5 (ANI): Crude bombs were allegedly hurled at a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally in West Bengal's Pashchim Bardhaman district on Saturday, injuring a few of party workers in the state. The party has accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of the incident.

BJP leader Lakhan Ghorui, while accusing the ruling party of the attack said, "The TMC goons fired and hurled bombs injuring five to seven people. We are on our way to the hospital now. Despite asking police for help no steps have been taken. "

Rejecting the allegations, TMC hit back accusing the BJP of attacking its party workers in the guise of the rally.

"The BJP had a rally in which people were carrying bombs. Some of our people were in the vicinity and carrying out a local government scheme drive. BJP workers attacked us under the guise of the rally. We condemn this," said TMC's Bidhan Upadhyay.

The BJP General Secretary and West Bengal In-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that the party will hold protests in the entire state. "We'll hold protests in entire West Bengal. Police are in cahoots with criminals as they were aware of BJP rally in Asansol. It can only happen in Bengal that goons can hurl bombs and fire bullets in presence of state police," he said. (ANI)

