Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Friday adjourned the hearings on bail plea of three persons, who have been arrested in the drugs case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, till September 29.

The hearings in the bail applications of Rajput's personal staff, Dipesh Uttam Sawant, and actor Rhea Chakraborty's associate Samuel Marshal Miranda and alleged drug peddler Abdul Basit Parihar were adjourned by the Bombay HC.

A special court in Mumbai had last week rejected the bail plea of Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda, Abdul Basit, and Zaid Vilatra. However, Chakraborty and her brother have not moved a bail plea in the High Court yet.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which has arrested the accused in the drugs case related to the actor's death, had opposed their bail pleas in the special court.

According to the NCB, Sawant was arrested for his role in procuring and handling of drugs based on the evidence and statements.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage, and transportation in connection with Sushant's death.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

