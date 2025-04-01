Sonamarg (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 1 (ANI): Border Road Organization (BRO) has opened Zojila Pass in record time, after a mere 32 days of closure. On April 1, Lt. General Raghu Srinivasan, DG, BRO, and Mohd Hanefa Jan, MP Ladakh flagged off the first convoy towards Ladakh.

"Braving extreme terrain and weather conditions, BRO once again reconnected Kargil and Leh by painstakingly clearing unsurmountable snow walls at Zojila Pass on Srinagar Leh Highway today on 01 April. This marks one of the shortest winter closure for this vital route which serves as a lifeline for Ladakh. A shining example of perseverance, dedication and commitment of Team BRO," the BRO said in a post on X.

Also Read | Mumbai and Other Maharashtra Cities Set To Get E-Bike Taxis As Devendra Fadnavis-Led Cabinet Gives Nod to Policy, Check Full Details.

Zojila Pass is one of the most critical and challenging high-altitude passes in the world, connecting Kashmir Valley to Ladakh, and usually remains closed for several months during winter due to heavy snowfall and avalanche threats.

This year, the pass faced an unusually short but intense closure period due to relentless snowfall caused by a Western Disturbance, which lasted 17 days, from 27 February to 16 March 2025. The sheer volume of accumulated snow posed a formidable challenge.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Teacher Arrested for Blackmailing Student's Father Over Affair, Extorting Rs 4 Lakh With Compromising Photos.

The BRO personnel, working under extreme conditions, battling sub-zero temperatures, high-velocity winds, and avalanche-prone terrain, cleared the snow in a record 14 days between 17 March and 30 March.

Every year, the formidable Pass experiences heavy snowfall, forcing its closure during the harsh winter months.

Notably, Zojila Tunnel is also under construction in the region, which will provide all-weather connectivity between the Ladakh region and the rest of the country and is set for completion by 2028.

The tunnel will reduce the route length from 49 km to 43 km and boost vehicle speed from 30 km/hr to 70 km/hr, ensuring seamless NH-1 connectivity between Srinagar Valley and Ladakh.

This enhanced connectivity will boost defence logistics and drive economic growth and socio-cultural integration across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the newly constructed Z-Morh tunnel in Sonamarg. The Sonamarg Tunnel project, around 12 km long, has been constructed at a cost of over Rs 2,700 crore. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)