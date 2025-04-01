Mumbai, April 1: A teacher from Bengaluru, Sridevi Rudagi (25), was arrested along with two accomplices, Ganesh Kale (38) and Sagar (28), for allegedly extorting Rs 4 lakh from a student's father. The trio blackmailed the father with compromising photos and videos from an affair Rudagi had been involved in.

The victim, a trader living with his wife and three daughters, had enrolled his five-year-old child in the school in 2023, where he met Sridevi Rudagi during the admission process. Over time, they stayed in touch, exchanging messages and having video calls. As their relationship became more personal, Rudagi began using their encounters to extort INR 4 lakh from him. Later, in January, she escalated her demands, asking for INR 15 lakh, reported News18. Bengaluru Levies ‘Garbage Cess’ Rule: BBMP To Collect User Fee From Residents for Solid Waste Management; BJP Slams Congress Govt for Imposing New Tax After Electricity and Milk Price Hikes.

Seeking to relocate his family to Gujarat, the victim requested his child's Transfer Certificate. However, when he went to collect it, he was confronted by the three accused, who showed him private photographs and videos. They then demanded Rs 20 lakh in exchange for keeping the footage private. Bengaluru Shocker: Preschool Principal Uses Private Photos To Blackmail Student’s Father, Attempts To Extort INR 20 Lakh in Karnataka; Arrested.

Despite transferring INR 1.9 lakh, the extortion demands continued. As Sridevi Rudagi relentlessly pressured him for more money, the victim finally contacted the police. The accused have been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2025 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).