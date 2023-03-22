Saharanpur (UP), Mar 22 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy died of electrocution after he came in contact with a live wire in the Nakur area here, police said on Wednesday.

Deepak had gone to his sister's place in Naugav Rajapur village two days ago. On Tuesday, he went to take bath and came in contact with the live wire of a water pump and suffered an electric shock, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.

He was rushed to a hospital and doctors there declared him as brought dead, the officer said.

