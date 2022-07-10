Mumbai, Jul 10 (PTI) A five-year-old boy fell from the window of his 11th floor flat in a housing society in Byculla area of south Mumbai on Sunday while he was playing with an umbrella, police said.

The boy was on his bed near the window of his flat while his mother and other relatives too were in the same room at the time of the incident, which occurred in the morning, an official said.

"The boy probably fell while he was peeping out of the window. He landed on a scooter parked on the roadside. He was rushed to the civic-run Nair Hospital near Mumbai Central by local people. But, he was declared dead before admission by doctors," he said.

A case of accidental death was registered and further investigation is underway, the official added.

