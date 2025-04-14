Sambalpur (Odisha) [India], April 14 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary on Monday in Odisha's Sambalpur.

Pradhan said that BR Ambedkar's commitment to social justice will always inspire people from all sections of society.

"I paid homage to Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at his statue on his birth anniversary in Sambalpur. Throughout his life, Babasaheb was dedicated to the upliftment and empowerment of the poor, marginalized and economically backward classes. His strong morale, commitment to social justice and ideals will always inspire people from all sections of society," Union Minister Pradhan wrote in a post on X.

Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated on April 14 every year to remember Dr. Ambedkar's contributions to the country.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also paid homage to Dr BR Ambedkar established a system that ensured access to basic facilities for the country's deprived classes.

Speaking to ANI, Pathak said, "Today is the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar... By giving the Constitution to this country, Baba Saheb has provided a constitutional system to provide all the facilities for livelihood to the deprived class. In accordance with Baba Saheb's thinking, PM Narendra Modi has worked to provide schemes to the deprived class of the country."

Fondly known as 'Babasaheb', Ambedkar was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and is thus also called the 'Father of the Indian Constitution'. BR Ambedkar was also the first law and justice minister of independent India. He was born into an impoverished Dalit Mahar Family in Madhya Pradesh. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society.

Later, Ambedkar was revered as a 'Dalit Icon' for his contributions towards their rights.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, emphasising that it is due to his inspiration that the country continues to strive towards realising the dream of social justice today.

"On behalf of all the countrymen, I bow down to Bharat Ratna Pujya Babasaheb on his birth anniversary. It is due to his inspiration that the country is dedicatedly engaged in realising the dream of social justice today. His principles and ideals will give strength and momentum to the creation of an 'Atmanirbhar' and 'Viksit' India," the Prime Minister said.

Babasaheb's birth anniversary is a public holiday across the country, where schools, banks and some public sector organisations remain closed. (ANI)

