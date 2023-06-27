Chennai, Jun 27 (PTI) Brahmins in Tamil Nadu fully support BJP state chief K Annamalai for his honesty and efforts to usher in corruption-free governance, V Maitreyan, who joined the party recently, said on Tuesday.

The members of the community are aware that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Annamalai are not Brahmins but have reposed faith on them for providing clean administration, he said.

Also Read | Eid al-Adha 2023: Thieves Strike Mumbai’s Deonar Goat Market, Steal Mobile Phones and Cash of Traders Ahead of Bakrid.

"Brahmins seldom vote on caste lines. They want the good governance of Modi to continue," the former AIADMK leader said in a statement.

He dismissed as rumours that Annamalai deliberately sidelined the Brahmins in the party and stated that from his interaction with the members of the community and certain associations, he could infer that the Tamil Nadu state president has their unwavering support.

Also Read | WHO: Nearly 36 Million in Europe Suffering from ‘long COVID’.

Two Brahmins in Narendra Modi's Union Cabinet -- Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar -- excel in their portfolios viz finance and external affairs, respectively, Maitreyan said.

He claimed that a false propaganda was being spread to split the votes of the community and exuded hope that the Brahmins will not fall into the trap.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)