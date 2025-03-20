Manali (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 20 (ANI): In a significant step towards ensuring smooth connectivity in the Ladakh region, the snow clearance operations on National Highway-3 have been commenced under Project HIMANK, according to a statement issued by the Border Roads Organisation.

The operation aims to restore connectivity along the strategic highway, which serves as a lifeline for both civilians and defence personnel operating in the region.

The ongoing operation is being carried out in extreme weather conditions, with teams of skilled personnel and heavy machinery deployed to clear massive snow accumulations along key stretches of the highway. National Highway-03, which connects Manali to Leh, remains vital for transport and logistics, especially for the armed forces stationed in the high-altitude areas of Ladakh.

Due to extensive winter snowfall, the highway remains inaccessible for several months, necessitating extensive efforts to restore connectivity ahead of the summer season.

The Snow Clearance Teams of 111 RCC/753 BRTF are working relentlessly in sub-zero temperatures, tackling snow drifts ranging between 10 to 15 feet at multiple locations along the route. The operation is particularly challenging near High Altitude Tanglang La Pass (17500 ft), which witnesses extreme snowfall and frequent avalanches. Despite these adverse conditions, the Snow Clearance Teams remain committed to their mission, ensuring that the road is cleared safely and efficiently. (ANI)

