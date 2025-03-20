Mumbai, March 20: Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday warned that those who are spreading lies in connection with the Disha Salian death case can also backfire on them. He said this after he and his son Aaditya Thackeray were being targeted especially by the MahaYuti partners a day after Disha Salian’s father filed a petition seeking CBI probe while naming Aaditya Thackeray. The petitioner also claimed that Disha Salian was raped and murdered. “Six-seven generations of our family are in front of the public. So there is no truth in these things. There is no truth in the Disha Salian case, there is no distant connection. I want to tell these people that if they spread lies, it will boomerang on them,” said Thackeray.

“I was surprised that this issue did not come up in the last two legislative sessions. Every time the session comes, this issue is raised. Farmers' pyres are burning, who is responsible for that. What about their investigation? Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was murdered, what about his murder? His children are demanding justice. What is the government's position on this? Hearing on Disha Salian's death case is taking place in the court. Therefore, whatever evidence there is, it should be given to the court. Whatever Disha Salian's lawyer says, he should tell it in court," he told reporters. Disha Salian Death Case: Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut Questions Timing of Petition Against Aaditya Thackeray (Watch Video).

Commenting on the Nagpur violence, Thackeray said that the hands of the rioters who attacked women police personnel should be uprooted. Along with that, if anyone instigated the riot, he should also be shown the full force of the law. He thanked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for warning his leaders not to make provocative statements. "The same poison that he tried to use to destroy the opposition is now killing the BJP," he claimed. He also slammed the state government for Nagpur violence. Disha Salian Brutally Assaulted and Murdered, Says Father of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-Manager, As He Moves HC and Seeks FIR Against Aaditya Thackeray.

“I would like to thank the RSS because they buried the very people who raised the issue of Aurangzeb's grave. I am tired of talking about some old issue instead of talking about what is going on in the state and creating riots, so I thank the RSS,” said Thackeray. “Overall, there are a lot of those in power and only a handful of opposition parties. The handful of opposition parties is strongly taking on the ruling alliance. Just today, a delegation of all parties went to meet the Governor and brought his notice that work that is being carried out by the ruling alliance is trampling on the values of democracy,” said Thackeray.

