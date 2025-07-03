Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], July 3 (ANI): Border Road Organisation (BRO) on Thursday worked to clear the land subsidence near Bhatwari on Gangotri Highway in Uttarakhand, stated Uttarkashi Police.

In a post on social media X, the police wrote that efforts were also being made to clear the subsidence on the Yamunotri highway near Silai Band, Ojri and Banas.

"Land subsidence has occurred near Bhatwari on the Gangotri Highway, and BRO is working to clear the route. The Yamunotri Highway is blocked near Silai Band, Ojri, and Banas (Hanuman Chatti) due to landslides/subsidence/highway erosion. Efforts to clear the route are ongoing," the post read.

Earlier on July 2, devotees in Uttarkashi were transported to safer places using transportation facilities near Silai Band and Ojari, after heavy rains and landslides damaged the Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarkashi district.

Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and forest officials are helping stranded people reach safety through temporary routes.

In a post on X, Uttarkashi Police stated, "On the Yamunotri National Highway, devotees are being transported to their destinations via transportation facilities near Silai Band and Ojari."

"The police, SDRF, NDRF, and forest department are safely guiding stranded devotees and local people through temporary routes (trails)," the post read.

Work was done to restore the Yamunotri National Highway damaged by heavy rains and landslides in the Uttarkashi district.

According to a release, work was also underway with heavy machines in Ojri. Seven Poklane and JCB machines are engaged day and night from both sides for the said work.

District Magistrate Prashant Arya was also constantly present in the disaster-affected areas in the region and monitoring the relief and rehabilitation work there. While the road was being restored at a fast pace, the devotees who came to visit Yamunotri Dham were safely transported to their destination through a transhipment system from Ojri to Silai Band on foot.

The District Magistrate stated that the administration's priority is to make the road routes smooth as soon as possible and provide all possible assistance to pilgrims and local citizens. He has instructed all the teams deployed on the spot to work with full sensitivity and vigilance.

The District Magistrate reached Ojri from Silai Band on foot on Tuesday. During this time, while speaking with pedestrians, he discussed the transportation arrangements made by the administration to help them reach their destinations. (ANI)

